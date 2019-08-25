Fearing FAFT action, Pak likely to keep Saeed in jail

Saeed rallies in Pakistan are used by terrorists to get fresh recruits and raise money to fund terror activities against India.

New Delhi: The threat of blacklisting by global financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FAFT) will force Pakistan not to free Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, a UN-designated Pakistani terrorist.

After India revoked article 370 from Jammu And Kashmir, there was a demand in Pakistan that Saeed should be freed from jail to openly carry out anti-India terror operations.

“Pakistan establishment is also keen to increase terror activities in Kashmir but their hands are tied on Saeed as releasing him will result in international backlash, especially since FAFT is breathing down their neck,” said sources in the security establishment.

Financial Action Task Force’s Asia-Pacific division on Friday had put Pakistan in an “enhanced blacklist" for its failure to meet global standards. Pakistan will now have to focus on avoiding the blacklist in October, when the 15-month timeline ends on the FATF's 27-point action plan.

Pakistan could be downgraded by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank and credit rating agency if it remains in FATF “grey list” impacting its alreday troubled economy.

However, some in the security establishment believe that US could come in the aid of Pakistan and will not allow it to be blacklisted.

“US needs Pakistan for its deal with Taliban so it can come to its aid and even ensure that it is removed from FATF grey list in October,” said sources. Last month Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department officials had arrested Saeed in Gujranwala, Punjab under pressure from FAFT. Also arrested were 67 other leaders of the banned Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) and its charity wing Falah-i-Insaniat (FIF). He was charged with gathering funds for banned outfits. Saeed is kept at the Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail in high security.