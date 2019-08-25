'Political and antinational': Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on Kashmir issue

Rahul Gandhi and 11 leaders of other opposition parties were sent back to Delhi after they arrived at Srinagar airport.

New Delhi: Taking to twitter on Sunday, Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the ruling government saying that there is nothing more 'political and antinational' than denying Kashmiris their democratic rights.

"there is NOTHING more ‘political’ and ‘anti national’ than the shutting down of all democratic rights that is taking place in Kashmir. It is the duty of every one of us to raise our voices against it, we will not stop doing so," she wrote.

Priyanka Gandhi also attached a video of a Kashmiri woman which has gone viral. In the video, the woman, who is in the same flight as Rahul Gandhi is seen complaining to the Congress leader about her plight in Kashmir.

Reacting to the video, Priyanka Gandhi said, "How long is this going to continue? This is one out of millions of people who are being silenced and crushed in the name of 'Nationalism'."

Rahul Gandhi and 11 leaders of other opposition parties were sent back to Delhi after they arrived at Srinagar airport to review the situation of J&K on Saturday.