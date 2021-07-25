Sunday, Jul 25, 2021 | Last Update : 04:04 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Jul 2021  150 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations in flood-affected areas across India
India, All India

150 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operations in flood-affected areas across India

ANI
Published : Jul 25, 2021, 3:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2021, 3:21 pm IST

Other than Maharashtra, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, while 7 teams are working in Karnataka

NDRF personnel rescue stranded villagers from flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains in Balinge village of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter/@NDRFHQ)
 NDRF personnel rescue stranded villagers from flooded areas following heavy monsoon rains in Balinge village of Kolhapur district of Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter/@NDRFHQ)

New Delhi: About 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in floods and landslides affected areas across India, as heavy downpour has disrupted normal lives in several states. 34 teams have been deployed in Maharashtra alone.

Other than Maharashtra, 8 NDRF teams have been deployed in Telangana, while 7 teams are working in Karnataka.

 

Speaking to ANI, NDRF Director General SN Pradhan said, "More than 100 people have died in Maharashtra alone due to landslides. We will have to continue our rescue operations as incessant rains continue to create situations of floods and landslides. 34 teams of NDRF are working in Maharashtra, 7 teams are working in Karnataka and 8 teams are working in Telangana."

"Thousands of people have been rescued and taken to a safe place. Operation is going on but the situation is difficult because it is raining continuously and the havoc of rain continues. Due to this, NDRF teams are facing problems in providing relief and rescue. The present situation is that we will have to work continuously for some days in Maharashtra where there have been more than 100 deaths due to landslides," Pradhan said.

 

Determined to continue operations until the situation turns back to normal, he said, "There has been a landslide at four places, three in Satara and one in Bandh. The situation of floods and excessive rainfall persists, the situation of waterlogging is also there but we will continue to work till the situation becomes normal."

"NDRF is trained and the relief and rescue operations will continue till the situation is completely controlled," Pradhan added.

Tags: ndrf, the national disaster response force (ndrf), maharashtra floods
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Awaken India Movement activists protest against the government's mandatory mask-and-vaccine policy and demand an end to the lockdown, at Dadar in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India logs 39,742 new Covid cases, 535 fresh fatalities

Owaisi had earlier visited Lucknow and has been in talks with smaller political outfits. (Photo: PTI)

UP Assembly polls: AIMIM denies reports of alliance with SP

The study says that 30.2 per cent of children of all age groups have their own smartphones. (Photo: Representational)

59.2 per cent children use smartphones for messaging, finds NCPCR study

NTA had already conducted the JEE Main Session 3 exams on July 20 and July 22 successfully. (PTI Image)

JEE Main: Students from 7 rain hit Maharashtra cities to be given chance to reappear

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham