Madhya Pradesh woman claims her husband died due to negligence by government hospital

THE ASIAN AGE | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 25, 2020, 11:25 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2020, 11:25 am IST

However, the hospital authorities have denied the allegation saying that she did not approach them to admit her husband to the hospital.

 Guna district collector Kumar Purushottam on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the matter. (Representational image)

Bhopal: Death of a patient in a government hospital in Guna in Madhya Pradesh has sparked a controversy with his widow alleging that he died for want of medical treatment.

However, the hospital authorities have denied the allegation saying that she did not approach them to admit her husband to the hospital.

Guna district collector Kumar Purushottam on Friday ordered a magisterial probe into the matter.

“I got a report from the hospital authorities on the incident. The hospital authorities claimed that she did not take initiative to get her husband admitted to the hospital. But, the hospital authorities should have shown sensitivity in such a case. I have ordered a magisterial probe into it. Action will be taken against those found responsible for the incident”, the district collector said.

The woman, Arti Rajak Dhakad, told the media that she had approached the counter of the hospital to get the registration slip to admit her sick husband , Sunil Dhakad(30), to the hospital on Wednesday evening.

However, she was not given the registration slip.

She tried in vain to get her husband admitted to the hospital the whole night of Wednesday, leading to his death on Thursday morning.

The district collector however said the registration slip system to get admission by patient to the hospital has been suspended since last two months.

Purushottam however said the woman was seen in the hospital on Thursday morning.

The report submitted to the district collector by the hospital authorities said the patient was not seen in the hospital the woman never tried to get him admitted to the hospital.

“The patient was not brought inside the hospital”, civil surgeon of the hospital SK Srivastav told this newspaper.

It was not clear yet as to why the patient was not admitted to the hospital since it has now been established that the woman was seen in the hospital on Thursday morning.

 The hospital authorities have later made arrangements to send the body along with the woman and her four-year-old son to their village in Ashok Nagar in Madhya Pradesh.

The couple was married four years ago without consents from their respective families. Hence, their respective families maintained distance from them.

