‘Will take back bodies': Bipin Rawat's warning to Pakistan on 20th Kargil Diwas

‘Infiltration has come down because of our troops sitting alert at the border,’ he also said.

‘This (Kargil War) was a big misadventure by Pakistan Army in 1999. My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure anytime in future,’ he said while interacting with reporters. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Declaring another stern warning to our closest neighbours, Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday said that if Pakistanis infiltrate, they will have to take back bodies.

Alerting Pakistan to not attempt any misadventure, Rawat said, "Infiltration has come down because of our troops sitting alert at the border. Pakistan knows that if it'll infiltrate, all they will have to do is come back and take mortal remains," reported News18.

‘I am quite sure the adversary will never attempt this again. This (Kargil War) was a big misadventure by Pakistan Army in 1999. My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure anytime in future,’ he also said.

#WATCH Drass, J&K: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat says, "I am quite sure the adversary will never attempt this again. This (Kargil War) was a big misadventure by Pakistan Army in 1999...My warning to Pakistan is do not ever attempt such a misadventure anytime in future." pic.twitter.com/PEUnXzCvzX — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2019

This is not the first such warning that the Army chief has issued to the neighbouring country. Earlier this month, he had said that Pakistan's "misadventure" will be "repelled with a punitive response".

"Pakistan army time and again resorts to misadventure either through flawed proxy wars and state-sponsored terror or intrusions. Indian Army stands resolute to defend our territory. Let there be no doubt that any misadventure will be repelled with a punitive response," Rawat said on the sidelines of an event.been no intrusions. Everything is normal," he said.