Watch: Cop suspended after video of her dancing in police station goes viral

PTI
The official said Arpita Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 and circulated it on social media sites and WhatsApp.

A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said.
 A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said. (Photo: screengrab)

Mehsana: A young police woman from Gujarat has been suspended on Wednesday after a video of her dancing inside a police station to a song became viral on social media, officials said.

In the short video clip, Arpita Chaudhary, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit, was seen dancing in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district.

"Arpita Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended," Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters.

The official said Arpita Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 and circulated it on social media sites and WhatsApp.

Recruited in the LRD in 2016, Arpita Chaudhary was transferred to Mehasana in 2018, the deputy superintendent said.

