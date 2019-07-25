Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini released on 30-day parole

During the term of her parole, Nalini will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.

Chennai: Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on a month's parole to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding. The Madras High Court had granted her the leave on July 5, 2019.

Last year, she was granted a day's parole to make funeral arrangements after the death of her father.

Nalini was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. However, her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government on April 24, 2000.

She has been in prison for more than 27 years.

