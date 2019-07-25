Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

India, All India

'Please be decent': Smriti Irani to BJP lawmaker on POCSO Act debate in Parl

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 10:22 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 10:22 am IST

Yadav said: 'My friend came to visit me and he started talking about porn. I was confused. I have heard of popcorn, but not porn.'

She interjected and asked Yadav 'to be decent while explaining his concerns'. (Photo: File)
 She interjected and asked Yadav 'to be decent while explaining his concerns'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani asked a BJP lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh to be careful with his choice of words when he was speaking on the proposed changes to a law on sexual crimes against children in Parliament.

BJP lawmaker Harnath Singh Yadav had blamed the content on TV and social media for the rise in sexual offenders during the debate in Rajya Sabha. "The question is where are these sexual offenders coming from? The fact is, what we are serving is what we are getting," he said.

Yadav said: “My friend came to visit me and he started talking about porn. I was confused. I have heard of popcorn, but not porn.”

On Tuesday, Smriti Irani introduced the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha. She interjected and asked Yadav "to be decent while explaining his concerns".

Irani said: “Yadav ji is elder to me, but there are a lot of women sitting here and this discussion is being viewed by the entire country. Please be a little decent while explaining your concerns.”

Harnath Singh Yadav, 78, said a child now only sees "objectionable content from day to night".

"Film actresses are selling condoms in advertisements. On music channels, the songs that get played are Munni Badnaam Hui, Chikni Chameli, Jhandu Balm, Tere Saath Karunga Gandhi Baat... The minds of children are gentle. What effect will these things have?" he had said.

The bill involving amendments to the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. It will now be sent to the Lok Sabha.

Tags: pocso act, smriti irani, harnath singh yadav, crime, crime against minor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to address media at his residence later today. Announcements on the induction of the two leaders may be done then. (Photo: ANI)

NCP's Sachin Ahir, Chhagan Bhujbal likely to join Shiv Sena

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs, Saroj Pandey and Ajay Pratap Singh gave notices in Rajya Sabha over 'simultaneous elections' and 'problems due to increasing population in the country', respectively. (Photo: ANI)

MPs from BJP, NCP give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha

Aggarwal said,'He did a story against Vaishno Devi yatra and asked me to give Rs 3 crore. He threatened me that if I did not give the money then he will defame me through his web portal and his newspaper.' (photo: ANI)

Journalist arrested for blackmailing Gurugram BJP MLA

She has been in prison for more than 27 years. (Photo: ANI)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini released on 30-day parole

MOST POPULAR

1

Will new UK PM Boris Johnson bring ‘first girlfriend’ into 10 downing street?

2

Massive Apple leak confirms shock magical feature cancellation

3

Facebook agrees to pay USD 5 billion penalty for privacy violations

4

Neetu Kapoor calls FaceApp challenge 'exaggerated', takes hilarious dig with this pic

5

Apple Watch 4 killer to come with groundbreaking new feature

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham