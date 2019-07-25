NCP's Sachin Ahir joins Shiv Sena; Chhagan Bhujbal to stay put

Bhujbal dismissed reports about him joining the Shiv Sena.

Ahir, a former minister and ex-MLA, was the city chief of NCP. He said that he is influenced by the good work being done by Aditya under the guidance of Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sachin Ahir on Thursday joined Shiv Sena in the presence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray.

"I felt that it would be good to work should-to-shoulder with them," Ahir told media here.

Asked whether he met NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Ahir said, "I met Sharad Pawar and informed him about the current situation of Worli constituency. I could not talk to him about other things. On one side I am happy, but it is difficult to forget the help from senior leaders in NCP."

Speculations were also rife about another NCP leader, Chhagan Bhujbal, joining Shiv Sena.

However, Bhujbal, while dismissing these reports, told ANI, "I am going nowhere; I will be where I am. All other news is baseless and false."

Bhujbal is the former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He started his political career with Shiv Sena in the 1960s, and after a span of over two decades, he joined the NCP.