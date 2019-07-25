Thursday, Jul 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:06 AM IST

India, All India

Karnataka crisis: Day after fall, Congress eyes Opposition post

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHYAM SUNDAR VATTAM
Published : Jul 25, 2019, 6:08 am IST
Updated : Jul 25, 2019, 6:09 am IST

3 big guns in race for post of Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly.

Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI)
 Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI)

Bengaluru: Three Congress big guns are in the race for the post of Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly after the fall of the 14-month-old coalition government on Tuesday.

According to party sources, CLP leader Siddaramaiah, former deputy chief minister Dr G. Parameshwar and former water resources minister D.K. Shivakumar have thrown their hats in the ring. However, the frontrunner is Mr Siddaramaiah who has the experience of working as Opposition leader when the BJP was in power about a decade ago.

Not the one to lag behind, Mr Shivakumar-known in party circles as a ‘trouble shooter’ is leaving no stone unturned to occupy the post. He had played a pivotal role in housing Gujarat MLAs at a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru to protect them from poaching by the BJP. He also hit national headlines when he went to Mumbai to meet rebel Congress legislators and took on the Maharashtra Police by refusing to leave the hotel without meeting his colleagues.

In fact, Mr Shivakumar has been eyeing the post of KPCC President for long but he lost the chance after he got entangled in IT/ED cases.

Another senior Congress leader and a loyal soldier of the party, Dr Parameshwar is also a contender for the post with sources saying he is trying to portray himself as a victim of circumstances as he missed the chance to become the CM when the Congress won 123 seats in the 2013 Assembly polls but he lost in Koratagere. Though, he was nominated to the Legislative Council and made home minister, his dream of becoming CM  remained unfulfilled. When the coalition government came to power in 2018, Dr Parameshwar became deputy chief minister.

Sources said the high command will definitely take into account the charisma and oratory skills which Mr Siddaramaiah possesses. Mr Shivakumar is no doubt a dashing leader and ready to take risks for the sake of his party but what is important is tackling the new BJP government.

The chances of Dr Parameshwar becoming Opposition leader are not so bright since a section of his partymen reportedly accuse him of being soft on the JD(S) during the tenure of the coalition government. Among the three, Mr Siddaramaiah definitely has an edge over Mr Shivakumar and Dr Parameshwar.

Tags: karnataka assembly, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

A delegation of MPs from the All India Trinamool Congress meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

TMC leaders meet PM Modi, request name change for West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh women and child welfare miniser Imarti Devi

Nothing wrong in cooking in toilet: Imarti Devi

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Russia says it has no info on Netaji: Govt in Lok Sabha

Congress leader Vivek Tankha

Rajya Sabha passes POCSO Amendment Bill

MOST POPULAR

1

US imposes record USD 5 bn fine, restrictions on Facebook in privacy probe

2

Soldiers trained on mountain warfare by Kargil Battle School

3

Indian-origin puts toy grenade in Singapore to see reaction, fined

4

Video: Roller coaster breaks down at UK theme park, people left hanging 100ft in air

5

In an environment friendly step, railways to electrify all broad gauge rail routes

more

Editors' Picks

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha launched trailer of her next Khandaani Shafakhana trailer in Mumbai. Apart from Sonakshi, the grand launch was also attended by her co-stars Badshah, Priyansh Jora and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Sonakshi, Badshah, Priyansh launch Khandaani Shafakhana trailer

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Esha Gupta, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Hrithik, Ranbir, Taapsee and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham