BJP unwilling to form minority govt, K'taka heads for President's Rule?

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party is unwilling to form a minority government in Karnataka and till the Speaker takes a decision on the rebel lawmakers, the party will not stake claim to form the government, IANS reported on Thursday.

In such a situation, the state might go under President’s Rule, party spokesman G Madhusudan said.

He said: “If the Speaker takes longer time to accept or reject the resignations of the rebels, the Governor (Vajubhai Vala) may recommend President's rule in the state, as we will not like to stake claim to power in such a situation.”

Thirteen lawmakers of the Congress and three from the JD(S) had resigned earlier this month but the Speaker is yet to take a call on their resignation.

Till the Speaker accepts the resignation, the lawmakers would remain members of the Assembly and the strength of the house will remain 225.

"Even with the support of two Independents, we will be still 6 short of the halfway mark if we are asked to prove majority by the Governor after forming the new government," Madhusudan added.

If the resignations of the rebel lawmakers are accepted, they can formally join the BJP and get elected to the House.

The Supreme Court, in its order on July 17, said the Speaker was free to decide on the rebels' resignations as per the anti-defection law. In case the Speaker takes more time, the rebels may appeal to the top court again.