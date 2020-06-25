Thursday, Jun 25, 2020 | Last Update : 12:11 PM IST

93rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

473,345

16,868

Recovered

271,688

13,089

Deaths

14,907

424

Maharashtra142899737926739 Delhi70390414372365 Tamil Nadu6746837763866 Gujarat29001210961736 Uttar Pradesh1955712586596 Rajasthan1600912611375 West Bengal151739702591 Madhya Pradesh124489473534 Haryana120106925188 Telangana104444361225 Andhra Pradesh103314779129 Karnataka101186153164 Bihar8273610655 Jammu and Kashmir6422381888 Assam637139599 Odisha5752386324 Punjab46273099113 Kerala3604188823 Uttarakhand2505154129 Chhatisgarh2419160112 Jharkhand2219157512 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Himachal Pradesh7564297 Goa7541290 Puducherry4611769 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551480 Mizoram145240 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim83390 Meghalaya43321
  India   All India  25 Jun 2020  T-series pulls down Pakistan singer’s song from YouTube after MNS issues warning
India, All India

T-series pulls down Pakistan singer’s song from YouTube after MNS issues warning

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jun 25, 2020, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2020, 9:59 am IST

The T-Series has stated in its apology letter that the song was uploaded on the YouTube ‘by mistake’ and it will be removed.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: Following the warning from the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the T-Series, a music record label, removed a video and has tendered a public apology for uploading a song of Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on its social media channel. The label has also promised not to assist Pakistani artists in any manner.

The T-Series, also known as Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited, has stated in its apology letter that the song was uploaded on the YouTube channel by an employee of the promotions team ‘by mistake’ and it will be removed from the channel. The song will no longer be released or promoted on the channel of T-series.

 

Ameya Khopkar, the president of MNS Chitrapat Sena, had warned Bhushan Kumar, the owner of T-series after the label uploaded the song ‘Kinna Sona’ sung by Atif Aslam. The song is from the film Marjaavaan, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. Khopkar asked the owner of T-series to immediately delete the song from its social media channel and also threatened of dire consequences if the song was not removed.  

Khopkar, in his warning, had also mentioned popular singer Sonu Nigam, who had blamed T-Series for several reasons. In a video released by Nigam, he had said that mafias in the music industry are trying to malign his name after he said that music companies don’t welcome newcomers.

“If the accusations of Sonu Nigam are true, we will not hesitate to take action. We will not tolerate mafiagiri,” he had said. However, the apology letter issued by the T-series does not mention Nigam’s name.

Tags: maharashtra navnirman sena (mns), t-series, music video, pakistani artists
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Safety first. (PTI)

India records nearly 17K new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

File picture shows students head to exam halls. — B Satish

Can't permit ICSE board exams in Maharashtra: State govt tells HC

Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE), to let the private sector play a key role in space activities. (PTI Photo)

Cabinet clears bid to give pvt sector a key role in Space

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar.

Pawar is like ‘corona’ that has infected Maha: BJP MLC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

2

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

3

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

4

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

5

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham