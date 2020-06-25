Cabinet clears bid to give pvt sector a key role in Space

The new centre will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure, Mr Singh said

Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE), to let the private sector play a key role in space activities. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to set up the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACE), to let the private sector play a key role in space activities, including planetary exploration missions, PMO minister of state Jitendra Singh said.

The new centre will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure, Mr Singh said. It will handhold, guide and promote private companies in space activities through a friendly regulatory environment, he added.

New Space India Ltd, a PSU under the department of space, will try to reorient space activities from a “supply-driven” model to a “demand-driven” one, ensuring optimum utilisation of India’s space assets.

This move comes weeks after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the space sector will be opened up to private entities under the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat package.

These reforms will enable the Indian Space Research Organisation to focus more on research and development activities, new technologies, exploration missions and the human space flight programme. Some planetary exploration missions will also be opened up to the private sector, the minister added.