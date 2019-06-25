Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 12:35 PM IST

'Will formally join BJP within 2 days,' says sacked Congress leader Abdullakutty

Abdullakutty met the Prime Minister and Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

He was expelled from the party for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party’s massive victory in the 2019 general elections. (Photo: Facebook)
Kerala: Former Congress lawmaker from Kerala’s Kannur AP Abdullakutty said that he would formally join the BJP in a couple of days, reported Hindustan Times.

After the meeting, Abdullakutty said: “My meetings with both were fruitful. We discussed many things including the prevailing political situation in Kerala. Both welcomed me to the party and I will formally join the BJP within two days.”

“Many educated people from the community feel that my entry will help bridge vacuum between the party and the Muslim community. I also feel we have to shed unnecessary reservations and fears vis-à-vis the BJP. The PM said I had to pay a heavy price for speaking truth. And he congratulated me for sticking to my views. I am sure my entry will help improve the community’s ties with the party. I will work hard to remove mutual distrust,” he said.

The Congress threw him out earlier in June after he said in a Facebook post that Prime Minister Modi won the Lok Sabha polls handsomely for the second time because he inculcated “enough Gandhian values in governance”.

