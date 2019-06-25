Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

SC ‘concerned’ over AES deaths, seeks govt report

The court also shared the concern expressed by a lawyer on the difficulties being faced by the people.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed “serious concern” over the death of more than 130 children in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome as it sought report both from the Centre and the State on the steps taken to deal with an ailment which has assumed epidemic dimension.

The top court vacation bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice  B.R.Gavai sought information on the steps taken for the treatment of the patients and to  control the disease as Bihar government told the court that the situation was “absolutely” under control.

Referring to the media reports and saying that “it is a matter of great concern”, the vacation bench gave Bihar government a week’s time to state on affidavit the adequacy of medical facilities, nutrition and sanitation being extended by it to deal with the situation that has assumed epidemic proportion.

The court expressed its concern in the course of the hearing of a PIL by advocate Manohar Pratap seeking setting up a team of medical experts for the specialized treatment of children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome also described a Chamki Bukhar.

