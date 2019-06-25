Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 07:44 PM IST

Probe begins to solve Muzaffarpur skeleton mystery

Human skeletal remains were found near garbage dump close to post-mortem section of the state-run SKMCH.

Hospital and district administration have maintained that skeletons have not caused the encephalitis deaths. (Photo: PTI)
Muzaffarpur: A three-member, on Tuesday, the committee started investigating the skeletal remains found near Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where patients diagnosed with acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) are being treated.

Human skeletal remains were found near garbage dump close to post-mortem section of the state-run SKMCH last Saturday.

The hospital was in the news as 140 children have died in this month due to AES.

The panel was formed by the district magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh on Monday and supposed to file its report within three days.

“The skeletons seem to be very old and it would be premature to arrive at any conclusion so early,” Hindustan Times quoted the deputy development commissioner (DDC) of Muzaffarpur Ujjwal Kumar, the committee’s head.

The human skeletons have created a lot of fuss after the deaths of children causes of which remain unknown.

The hospital’s investigation team along with policemen had visited the spot on Saturday. Some bodies were charred and many skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into stacks.

Hospital and district administration have maintained that skeletons have not caused the deaths.

The postmortem department looks after the bodies.

“If no family member arrives for identification of the body within 72 hours, it is the duty of the postmortem department to bury or burn the body following the stipulated procedure,” Shahi said.

