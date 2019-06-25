Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:03 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi to hold 10 bilateral meetings on G-20 summit sidelines

ANI
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 4:42 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 4:42 pm IST

He will also be meeting leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa (BRICS) and Russia-India-China (RIC).

India has participated in all the G-20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time. (Photo: File)
 India has participated in all the G-20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings, including the ones with France, Japan, Indonesia, US, and Turkey, on the sidelines of G-20 Summit in Japan.

He will also be meeting leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa (BRICS) and Russia-India-China (RIC).

Modi will attend the G-20 summit being held at Osaka from June 28 to 29 and is likely to raise the issues of energy security, countering terrorism and return of economic fugitives.

The summit is centred on the theme "Human-Centred Future Society" and will adopt a declaration.

According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the issues of importance for India at G-20 includes energy security, financial stability, disaster resilient infrastructure, reformed multilateralism, WTO reforms, countering terrorism, the return of economic fugitives, food security, the democratisation of technologies and portable social security schemes.

During the summit, the world leaders will discuss free trade and economic growth, global economy including taxation, finance, digital economy, and artificial intelligence, inclusive and sustainable world.

India has participated in all the G-20 summits held so far and will host the summit in 2022 for the first time. India, Russia, and China will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit.

Besides India and the host Japan, other participants are the US, UK, European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Russia, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Korea, South Africa, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Tags: narendra modi, brics, g-20 summit
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

To deal with the terror threats, forces have deployed, apart from regular units, six specialised Quick Action Teams (QATs) which are equipped with ultra-modern gadgets and have been part of over 30 successful counter-insurgency operations since January 1 last year. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

Ahead of Shah’s Kashmir visit, forces plan to deal with any attack on Amarnath Yatra

LPA is the average rainfall received across the country as a whole during the southwest monsoon, for a 50-year period. (Photo: Representational image)

Farmers advised to sow crops as monsoon expected to go stronger

He was replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'You are far from ground reality: PM Modi to Oppn in LS

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

MOST POPULAR

1

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

2

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

3

PM Modi replies to 11-year-old girl’s letter, Twitter can’t stop praising her

4

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

5

Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB review: Winner all the way!

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham