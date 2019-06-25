Kejriwal asks officials to ensure trouble-free monsoon for Delhiites

Kejriwal lauded the efforts of various departments and inter-departmental coordination in tackling floods in the Yamuna flood plain areas.

The Chief Minister's direction came during the programme to launch the Flood Control Order report for the current year. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday directed the senior officials to take all possible effective measures to ensure that residents of Delhi do not face any inconvenience due to waterlogging during Monsoon season.

The Chief Minister's direction came during the programme to launch the Flood Control Order report for the current year, in presence of his cabinet colleagues and all the top officers of the Delhi government and civic agencies.

Kejriwal directed the Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to ask all the concerned departments to provide a list of all the already identified vulnerable water logging points across Delhi within next seven days, along with the status report of what has been done to prevent water logging and problem areas, if any, before the Monsoon sets in.

Kejriwal lauded the efforts of various departments and inter-departmental coordination in tackling floods in the Yamuna flood plain areas and other low lying areas during Monsoon, particularly when water is released in the Yamuna from neighbouring states and the river breaches the danger mark.

Dev directed the officers of the concerned departments to ensure that no ugly pictures of waterlogging bring a bad name to Delhi during Monsoon.

"Ugly photographs and visuals of waterlogging are simply not acceptable", the Chief Secretary said.

Dev said accountability and responsibility of each and every officer under whose jurisdiction the respective areas fall will be fixed in case water logging happens.

He said every concerned department and the officer will be monitored for the work during Monsoon, adding that any department under whose jurisdiction any drain, road or any other water logging point comes, should be prepared to ensure that they are all clean.