'Every voice matters, e-mail issues to be raised in Assembly': Stalin to TN people

Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin on Monday asked Tamil Nadu people to e-mail the issues that need to be raised in the Assembly session starting on June 28, reported IANS.

Stalin tweeted: "Every voice matters and deserves to be heard. In the upcoming assembly session, starting from 28th June, DMK will ensure that our collective concerns - from water crisis and farmer distress to unemployment - will be discussed."

In another tweet, he added, “What are the other issues (including your constituency issues) that you think requires the immediate attention of the assembly? Email us at Voiceof TN@dmk.in.”

"Let your voice drive our progress," he said.