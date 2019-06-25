Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 04:16 PM IST

India, All India

‘Can't wish away’ Russia defence ties: Indian diplomats before Pompeo visit

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 3:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 3:49 pm IST

India will tell the US that its law allows sanctions waiver to India on the purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia.

Indian diplomatic sources say discussions with Russia for the S-400 missiles have been on for a decade and the ‘US is aware of the reasons India wants this’. (Photo: ANI)
 Indian diplomatic sources say discussions with Russia for the S-400 missiles have been on for a decade and the ‘US is aware of the reasons India wants this’. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India will push ahead with its USD 5 billion air-defence missile deal with its longstanding defence partner Russia despite threat of US sanctions, a stand that will be made clear to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who will reach New Delhi tonight, diplomatic sources said.

India will tell the US that its law allows sanctions waiver to India on the purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia, sources said. "We have a longstanding defence relationship with Russia which we cannot wish away," Indian diplomatic sources said.

The S-400 Triumf long-range missile can hit targets up to 400 km, making it one of the world's most lethal surface-to-air missiles, which the US considers a threat under a law that imposes sanctions on any country that has "significant transactions" with Iran, North Korea or Russia.

The United States wants India to cancel the purchase of these S-400 Triumf missiles from Russia, which may possibly lead to violation of sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act or CAATSA.

The US Congress has passed another law that could give countries like India a waiver from the sanctions, but that still has not been approved by President Donald Trump. The US imposed similar sanctions on China in September 2018 for purchasing the same missile system from Russia.

A US State Department official told reporters last week that the US "urged all of our allies and partners, India included, to forego transactions with Russia that risk triggering the CAATSA sanctions".

However, Indian diplomatic sources say discussions with Russia for the S-400 missiles have been on for a decade and the "US is aware of the reasons India wants this".

Tags: us sanctions, russia, india, missile deal, mike pompeo
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Arrangements have made to send these women without the lottery system, he said. (Photo: File)

2 lakh Indian pilgrims including 48 pc women to perform Haj this year: Naqvi

The Congress leader is said to be upset with party activists working as the proxies of senior leaders. (Photo: File)

Priyanka Gandhi's revamp plan in UP

While two were held from Sealdah area on Monday, their interrogation led to the arrest of two others near Howrah Railway Station Tuesday morning, he said. (Representational Image)

4 members of ISIS-affiliate terror outfit arrested in Kolkata

Delhi and its adjoining region are also likely to receive moderate rain on Tuesday, the weather forecasting agency predicted. (Photo: File)

Monsoon hits Maharashtra; Delhi may receive moderate rain: IMD

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle secretly upgrades her iconic engagement ring

2

Seagate Backup Plus Portable 5TB review: Winner all the way!

3

Democracy prevailed over authoritative mindset: PM Modi on emergency

4

Akshay Kumar's co-star Aarti Chabria gets married to Visharad Beedassy; see pic

5

5 rules to make you financially independent

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham