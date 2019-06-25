Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, All India

Cabinet nod to strengthen NIA

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 2:28 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 2:28 am IST

Bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament’s ongoing Budget Session.

Centre had set up the NIA in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives.
 Centre had set up the NIA in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), country’s premiere outfit that investigates counter-terror cases, is likely to be granted more powers as the Union Cabinet is believed to have cleared a proposal to amend two laws to strengthen the NIA.

As per the proposed move, two important changes are expected to be made in the existing National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). In order to make these amendments, Bills are expected to be introduced in Parliament’s ongoing Budget Session.

Following these changes, NIA will have the power to start investigations into cases of cyber crime as well as human trafficking.

Officials claimed that with an increase in a number of cases, there was a growing view within the government that a professional agency should deal with them.

In addition to those amendments, changes will also be introduced to give powers to the NIA to designate an individual suspected to have terror links as a terrorist.

As of now, only organisations are designated as 'terrorist organisations'. For this, an amendment would be made to Section 4 of the UAPA to empower NIA to identify an individual as a terrorist.

Centre had set up the NIA in the wake of the Mumbai terror attack that had claimed 166 lives.

Sources claimed that, the Union Home Ministry has been considering the two laws to give more power to the NIA to meet fresh challenges.

The Government also plans to introduce another amendment in Parliament’s current session in the Representation of the People Act related to the spouses of service voters. As of now, an army man's wife is entitled to be enrolled as a service voter, but a woman army officer's husband is not, according to the provisions in the electoral law. The bill proposes to replace the term 'wife' with 'spouse', thus making the provision gender-neutral.  

This would benefit a large number of personnel from the armed forces, central armed police forces, personnel of state police forces posted outside their State and employees of the Centre posted outside India.

Tags: national investigation agency, uapa, human trafficking

Latest From India

Odisha government had then announced ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased students and free medical treatment for the injured ones including Sheetal.

Odisha girl pleads for euthanasia

The case was filed against the ministers under section 323(causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: AP)

Court calls for probe against ministers

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC ‘concerned’ over AES deaths, seeks govt report

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to interfere with ordinance

MOST POPULAR

1

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

3

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

4

Why every woman must solo travel

5

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham