Bill proposing voluntary use of Aadhaar tabled

The Bill will amend the Aadhaar Act 2016 and replace an ordinance issued in March.

New Delhi: A Bill to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, amid opposition from some members who said that that the legislation violates fundamental rights of people.

It also proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms. Opposing the bill, RSP MP N.K. Premchandaran said it was a “grave violation” of the Supreme Court’s judgement on Aaadhar.

He claimed private entities can get hold of Aadhaar data and violatefundamental rights especially the Right to Privacy.

Responding to him, Union information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Aadhaar is a valid law, it is in national interest and doesn’t violate Right to Privacy. He said so far more than 60 crore people have taken mobile sim cards through Aadhaar and now it is not mandatory. Suggesting the bill is in line with the apex court judgement, Mr Prasad said people of India have accepted Aadhaar.

The Bill also seeks to give a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age, while stipulating stiff penalties for violation of norms.