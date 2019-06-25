Tuesday, Jun 25, 2019 | Last Update : 03:04 AM IST

India, All India

Bill proposing voluntary use of Aadhaar tabled

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 25, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 25, 2019, 2:34 am IST

The Bill will amend the Aadhaar Act 2016 and replace an ordinance issued in March.

Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)
 Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: A Bill to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as an identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, amid opposition from some members who said that that the legislation violates fundamental rights of people.

The Bill will amend the Aadhaar Act 2016 and replace an ordinance issued in March.

It also proposes stiff penalties for violation of norms. Opposing the bill, RSP MP N.K. Premchandaran said it was a “grave violation” of the Supreme Court’s judgement on Aaadhar.

He claimed private entities can get hold of Aadhaar data and violatefundamental rights especially the Right to Privacy.

Responding to him, Union information and technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Aadhaar is a valid law, it is in national interest and doesn’t violate Right to Privacy. He said so far more than 60 crore people have taken mobile sim cards through Aadhaar and now it is not mandatory. Suggesting the bill is in line with the apex court judgement, Mr Prasad said people of India have accepted Aadhaar.

The Bill proposes to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar number for authentication and identity proof in opening of bank accounts and procuring of mobile phone connections.

The Bill also seeks to give a child an option to exit from the biometric ID programme on attaining 18 years of age, while stipulating stiff penalties for violation of norms.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, aadhaar act 2016

Latest From India

Odisha government had then announced ex-gratia for the family members of the deceased students and free medical treatment for the injured ones including Sheetal.

Odisha girl pleads for euthanasia

The case was filed against the ministers under section 323(causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (Photo: AP)

Court calls for probe against ministers

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC ‘concerned’ over AES deaths, seeks govt report

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

SC refuses to interfere with ordinance

MOST POPULAR

1

In drought-hit Bundelkhand, village returns to age-old water conservation techniques

2

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's relationship ends: report

3

Actor Ranvir Shorey takes jibe at Rahul Gandhi's tweet on International Yoga Day

4

Why every woman must solo travel

5

Want to have child from estranged husband? Maharashtra court allows

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Models pose on the runway wearing Dsquared men's latest Spring-Summer collection 2020 on the runway. (Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni)

Milan Fashion Week: A mix of eclectic fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham