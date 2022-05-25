Wednesday, May 25, 2022 | Last Update : 12:51 PM IST

  India   All India  25 May 2022  Spicejet faces ransomware attack; flights impacted
India, All India

Spicejet faces ransomware attack; flights impacted

ANI
Published : May 25, 2022, 11:39 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2022, 11:39 am IST

A spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning

As the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'. (Representational image: PTI)
New Delhi: Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that impacted the morning flight departures on Wednesday.

Confirming the development, a spokesperson informed that a ransomware attack on Tuesday night had slowed down the departure of flights today morning.

 

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

Meanwhile, as the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'.

One of the passengers, Saurav Goyal tweeted, "Extremely poor customer service by flyspicejet. My flight to Srinagar SG 473 scheduled at 6.25 AM from Delhi today is still at the airport. The Staff has no clue and poor excuse is 'server down' so cannot take printouts. Passengers are suffering."

 

Tags: spicejet airlines, spicejet flights
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

