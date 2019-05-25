Ram Madhav celebrates big BJP victory at Khan Market

Gone are the days of doing politics in the name of your father and grandfather, says Madhav.

New Delhi: Celebrating the BJP’s stupendous Lok Sabha victory at New Delhi’s Khan Market, the so-called hub of “political and intellectual elites”, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav dubbed the poll verdict as the stregthning of a “new political ideology and culture” in the country. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had used the term “Khan Market gang” to take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who claimed his party had dismantled the PM image over corruption allegations in the Rafale deal.

“People thought Khan Market is a place for a different set of people. Our wor-kers chose this place to celebrate because a new political ideology and culture is getting strengthened in the country,” the BJP leader said on Thursday. He went to one of the national capital’s poshest marketplaces with some BJP supporters. Mr Madhav also hailed party leader Smriti Irani’s victory in Amethi against Mr Gandhi as the “end of dynastic politics”.

“Smriti Irani unfurled the BJP’s flag in the Congress fortress. Gone are the days of doing politics in the name of your father and grandfather,” Mr Madhav said.

Mr Modi had used the term “Khan Market gang” in an interview to a newspaper to hit out at Mr Gandhi for his claim that the Congress had dismantled Mr Modi’s image over allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal. “Modi’s image has not been created by the Khan Market gang, or Lutyens’ Delhi, but by 45 years of his toil,” Mr Modi had said during the interview.