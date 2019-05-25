Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:40 AM IST

India, All India

Ram Madhav celebrates big BJP victory at Khan Market

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2019, 5:29 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 5:39 am IST

Gone are the days of doing politics in the name of your father and grandfather, says Madhav.

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (Photo: ANI)
 BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Celebrating the BJP’s stupendous Lok Sabha victory at New Delhi’s Khan Market, the so-called hub of “political and intellectual elites”, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav dubbed the poll verdict as the stregthning of a “new political ideology and culture” in the country. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had used the term “Khan Market gang” to take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who claimed his party had dismantled the PM image over corruption allegations in the Rafale deal.

“People thought Khan Market is a place for a different set of people. Our wor-kers chose this place to celebrate because a new political ideology and culture is getting strengthened in the country,” the BJP leader said on Thursday. He went to one of the national capital’s poshest marketplaces with some BJP supporters. Mr Madhav also hailed party leader Smriti Irani’s victory in Amethi against Mr Gandhi as the “end of dynastic politics”.

“Smriti Irani unfurled the BJP’s flag in the Congress fortress. Gone are the days of doing politics in the name of your father and grandfather,” Mr Madhav said.

Mr Modi had used the term “Khan Market gang” in an interview to a newspaper to hit out at Mr Gandhi for his claim that the Congress had dismantled Mr Modi’s image over allegations of corruption in the Rafale deal. “Modi’s image has not been created by the Khan Market gang, or Lutyens’ Delhi, but by 45 years of his toil,” Mr Modi had said during the interview.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, ram madhav, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Fireworks in MP Congress a day after LS poll rout

Swamy Bairagyanand

Seer who vowed to die if Digvijay Singh loses vanishes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

CWC meet today will take call on Rahul’s quit offer

Smoke billows from the Takshashila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the coaching centre in Surat on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

20 students killed as huge fire engulfs Surat building

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

2

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

3

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

4

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

5

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham