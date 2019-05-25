Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:40 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati gains more from alliance with SP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 25, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 5:40 am IST

It is evident that ultimately the Bua-Babua alliance benefitted Ms Mayawati more than SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI

New Delhi: If there is one person who has somewhat gained in the Modi 2 tsunami it is BSP chief Mayawati who has got a lifeline with 10 MPs in the Lok Sabha. In 2014 general elections, she had drawn a blank and had performed dismally in the 2017 Assembly polls in the state.

Though many political pundits had written off the Dalit czarina, she has crawled back into some kind of relevance riding piggyback on the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

It is evident that ultimately the Bua-Babua alliance benefitted Ms Mayawati more than SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

While Yadav votes were seamlessly transferred to the BSP, the same could not be said about the Dalit votes. The SP has won only five seats with two going to the father son duo of Akhilesh and Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to a senior political analyst, it was thesocio-political equation in Uttar Pradesh which prevented a seamless transfer of votes to the Yadav from the Dalits.

The Dalits have always felt dominated politically and economically by the Yadavs, who are more vocal and are the dominant caste. Thus they would rather vote for the BJP where their own party BSP is not competing, he said.

The Yadavs on the other hand seemed to have voted for the BSP as their social dominance was threatened by the “Thakur Raj” suposedly unleashed by the Yogi Adityaraj government in the state.

To give him credit, the senior Yadav had expressed his displeasure at the alliance before it was formalised, asserting that it would benefit the BSP morethan the SP.

This was apart from his now famous farewell speech to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha where he wished him a second term as the PM.

It might be recalled that the son had wrested the presidentship of the party after a bitter fight with his uncle Shivpal Yadav before the 2017 UP Assembly polls. During that time Mulayam Singh had refused to take sides and had in fact many a times favoured his brother.

This time around again Shivpal put up candidates separately and fought the polls in alliance with the Congress. His exit has hurt the party as it was Shivpal who used to manage booths for the SP.

Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, mayawati
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI)

Fireworks in MP Congress a day after LS poll rout

Swamy Bairagyanand

Seer who vowed to die if Digvijay Singh loses vanishes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

CWC meet today will take call on Rahul’s quit offer

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav (Photo: ANI)

Ram Madhav celebrates big BJP victory at Khan Market

MOST POPULAR

1

Queen in the North? Smriti Irani uses 'Game of Thrones' reference to thank voters

2

ICC World Cup 2019: The battle of India's spin twins

3

No Cong MP left on bullet train route: Twitter users mock Oppn

4

Have a look at ten greatest World Cup matches of all time

5

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain buy big 8 BHK flat; to marry by end of 2019?

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

The Cambridges were pictured on a relaxed trip as a family to Kate's Back to Nature garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. (Photo: AP)

The Cambridges reconnect with nature

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham