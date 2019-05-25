Fireworks in MP Congress a day after LS poll rout

Treasurer of Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress Govind Goyal wants accountability be fixed on chief minister Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: The dismal show by Congress in just-concluded Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh has revived infighting in the party here with a senior leader demanding to fix accountability on chief minister Kamal Nath for it.

Treasurer of Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress Govind Goyal on Friday took to social media to mount attack on Mr Nath, who is also Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, demanding that the latter should be made answerable for the current state of affairs in the party in the state.

“Mr Kamal Nath had said he would no longer be able to give time for the party (after becoming chief minister). He had said he could devote hardly one hour in a month to discharge his duty as PCC chief”, the Facebook post by Mr Goyal said.

Mr Goyal further demanded a report from Mr Nath on the current state of affairs in the party, while indirectly seeking to fix accountability on him for the debacle of the party in the LS polls in MP.

His FB post has created a ripple in the party here.

“The party finds Mr Goyal’s comment against the PCC chief objectionable. It is a serious matter. We are looking into it. Appropriate action will be taken in the matter”, a spokesman of the party here said.

Mr Goyal is a loyalist of a powerful factional leader in MP Congress.

A section of the party viewed the development as first sign of brewing revolt against the state leadership in the wake of poor show of Congress in the LS polls in the state.

Mr Nath had earlier warned that the minister in his cabinet who would fail to give lead to the party in his assembly constituency in the LS polls would be sacked.

While five ministers in the Kamal Nath cabinet could ensure lead for Congress in their respective assembly constituencies in the LS polls, the party trailed behind BJP in assembly constituencies represented by 23 others.

BJP swept the LS polls in MP by winning 28 out total 29 seats. Congress could win only one seat.