Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youth for possessing beef in MP, 5 arrested

Seoni: Three youths were allegedly thrashed on suspicion of possessing beef by some cow vigilantes in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni city on Friday.

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks.

This is how Muslims are treated by Vigilantes created by Modi voters welcome to a New India which will Inclusive and as @PMOIndia said Secularism Ka Niqaab ...... https://t.co/Cy2uUUTirk — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 24, 2019

The police have named Ram Sena Leader Shubham Baghel as one of the accused. "We came to know that Shubham Baghel had stopped one woman and two men yesterday. Baghel along with his four to five friends had beaten up the men. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media. We have registered a case against all the accused and five people have been arrested. They all will be sent to judicial remand soon," GS Uikey, the local police official said.

6 & 9pm Nationalist watch how the Mind has been hacked in last 5 years,I am sure this is not radicalisation for Modi voters but a Natural treatment for Muslims ,this will be watched by Muslim youths will increase alienation & marginalisation -well done Hackers https://t.co/cr6gNOEZdP — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) May 24, 2019

The investigation into the matter is underway.

The official also told ANI that Baghel had earlier been booked for his involvement in similar cases.