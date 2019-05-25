Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

India, All India

3 minors shot dead; bodies recovered from tubewell in UP's Bulandshahr

ANI
Published : May 25, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : May 25, 2019, 1:03 pm IST

The deceased have been identified as Masood Abdul (10), Asma (11) and Aliba (12).

'It has been established that the children were shot dead and thrown in the tube well. SHO of Kotwali Nagar police station did not pay heed to the complaints of the deceased's families,' Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi told media persons here. (Photo: ANI)
 'It has been established that the children were shot dead and thrown in the tube well. SHO of Kotwali Nagar police station did not pay heed to the complaints of the deceased's families,' Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi told media persons here. (Photo: ANI)

Bulandshahr: Three minor children, including two girls and a boy, were found dead in a tubewell at Dhooturi village in Bulandshahr on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Masood Abdul (10), Asma (11) and Aliba (12).

According to police, the prima facie revealed that the three children were shot dead last night and their bodies were later thrown into the tubewell. Cartridges and blood were also found near the tubewell.

"Three children went missing yesterday. It has been established that the children were shot dead and thrown in the tube well. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kotwali Nagar police station did not pay heed to the complaints of the deceased's families," Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi told media persons here.

"One of the deceased's father, Hafiz Salim has cited family dispute for the triple murder. He has informed the police that his relative, Salman, was upset with them as he was not invited to the family's Iftaar party. In the past, he had given a warning to kill them. It has been learned that he owns a pistol. We have formed special teams to probe the matter," the SSP said.

The SSP has suspended SHO Munshi Ashok and inspector Dhuvar Bhushan Dubey of Kotwali Nagar for not taking immediate action in the case.

"A constable and the SHO have been suspended. Four teams are working on the case. Strictest action will be taken in the case," he told ANI.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and further investigation is underway.

Tags: minors shot dead
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr

Latest From India

In the just-concluded parliamentary polls, the BJP scored a resounding victory, bagging 303 out of 542 seats. Its arch rival, the Congress, was way behind at 52. (Photo: PTI)

President Kovind dissolves 16th Lok Sabha

Following the incident, the flight crew filed a complaint with the airport operations control centre and the man was arrested. (Photo: Representational)

Kerala man unzips as woman cabin crew asks him not to smoke on board

He was felicitated by party members at the legislative party meeting in Amaravati. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy elected as Legislative party leader

The police said that they have arrested all the five accused who mercilessly had beaten up the victims with sticks. (Photo: Screengrab)

Cow vigilantes thrash 3 youth for possessing beef in MP, 5 arrested

MOST POPULAR

1

Beautiful beat up Apple product shots show us how our iDevices actually look

2

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

3

Now, teach your brain to suppress bad memories

4

Huge Apple iPhone 11 leaks reveal radical camera details, physical changes and more

5

Modi is 'great man and leader': Donald Trump

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham