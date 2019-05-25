Saturday, May 25, 2019 | Last Update : 06:41 AM IST

20 students killed as huge fire engulfs Surat building

Published : May 25, 2019, 5:14 am IST
The state government has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the family members of those who died in the incident.

Smoke billows from the Takshashila Complex after a fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the coaching centre in Surat on Friday. (Photo: PTI)
Surat: A massive fire engulfed a four-storey commercial complex in Surat on Friday, killing 20 teenage students at a coaching centre, many of whom jumped and fell to their deaths while some were suffocated, officials said. Several injuries were also reported.

TV channels showed horrific scenes at the Takshashila Complex in Sarthana area where the building is located, as students tried to save themselves by jumping out of windows.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “extremely anguished” by the fire tragedy in his home state. “My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected,” he tweeted.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel said, “We have ordered a detailed inquiry and anyone found responsible for the incident won’t be spared,”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences to the families of the students killed in the blaze and said he prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

“Twenty students have died either due to suffocation or jumping from the building when fire engulfed the commercial complex,” Gujarat minister of state for health Kishor Kanani said.

“Several students on the fourth and third floor jumped off to the ground to save themselves from fire and smoke. Many have been sent to hospital. The operation to douse the fire is on,” said a city fire official.

A video clip aired by news channels showed students jumping off from third and fourth floor windows amid plumes of thick smoke rising from the building.

Nineteen fire tenders and two hydraulic platforms were pressed into service for dousing and rescue operations, Sarthana area of Surat, said an official of Surat fire control room.

Local people helped with the rescue operation to save stranded students and other occupants of the building housing coaching classes and other establishments.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani ordered the principal secretary of the urban development department to rush to the spot.

Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

