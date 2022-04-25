Monday, Apr 25, 2022 | Last Update : 12:09 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Apr 2022  India's military spending 3rd highest in world after US, China: Reports
India, All India

India's military spending 3rd highest in world after US, China: Reports

ANI
Published : Apr 25, 2022, 11:33 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2022, 11:33 am IST

According to the Stockholm based institute, India's military spending was up by 0.9 per cent from 2020 and by 33 per cent from 2012

Sixty four per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms. (Representational image: DC)
 Sixty four per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms. (Representational image: DC)

Stockholm (Sweden): World military expenditure reached an all-time high of USD 2.1 trillion in 2021, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) said on Monday, adding that the top three largest spenders were the United States, China and India.

"Total global military expenditure increased by 0.7 per cent in real terms in 2021, to reach USD 2113 billion. The five largest spenders in 2021 were the United States, China, India, the United Kingdom and Russia, together accounting for 62 per cent of expenditure," the Stockholm based said in a statement.

 

"Even amid the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, world military spending hit record levels," said Dr Diego Lopes da Silva, Senior Researcher with SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme. "There was a slowdown in the rate of real-terms growth due to inflation. In nominal terms, however, military spending grew by 6.1 per cent."

As a result of the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, defence spending amounted to 2.2 per cent of global GDP, while in 2020 this figure reached 2.3 per cent.

US military spending reached USD 801 billion in 2021, a drop of 1.4 per cent from 2020, the statement said. In the period from 2012 to 2021, the US increased funding for military research and development by 24 per cent and reduced spending on arms purchases by 6.4 per cent, according to the statement.

 

Second place went to China, which spent USD 293 billion on defence, an increase of 4.7 per cent compared with 2020. India's military spending ranked third with USD 76.6 billion last year, an increase of 0.9 per cent in comparison with 2020.

According to the Stockholm based institute, India's military spending of USD 76.6 billion ranked third highest in the world. This was up by 0.9 per cent from 2020 and by 33 per cent from 2012. In a push to strengthen the indigenous arms industry, 64 per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms.

The UK spent $ 68.4 billion on defence last year, up by three per cent from 2020, the statement read.

 

Meanwhile, Russia took the fifth slot with the highest defence spending.

"Russia increased its military expenditure by 2.9 per cent in 2021, to USD 65.9 billion, at a time when it was building up its forces along the Ukrainian border. This was the third consecutive year of growth and Russia's military spending reached 4.1 per cent of GDP in 2021," the statement said.

In 2021, high energy prices helped Russia to increase its military spending, Lucie Beraud-Sudreau, Director of SIPRI's Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme, said, adding that between 2016-2019 Russia experienced a decrease in the military spending due to low prices of oil and gas as well as sanctions imposed on Russia.

 

Tags: military spending, indian military, india's military spending

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

PM Modi's mega infra boost in J&K, inaugurates Rs.20K cr projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Democracy to reach grassroots in J&K, youth to benefit, pledges PM Modi

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Three militants killed ahead of PM's visit; mysterious blast in Jammu

Ashish Mishra. (PTI)

Ashish Mishra surrenders in Lakhimpur court

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham