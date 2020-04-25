Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan's Covid-19 tally mounts to 2,059

ANI
Published : Apr 25, 2020, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2020, 11:37 am IST

Jaipur continues to remain the worst-affected with 777 cases

Representational image (PTI)
 Representational image (PTI)

The total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan stands at 2,059 after 25 fresh cases were reported in the state, according to data provided by Rajasthan health department on Saturday.

Among the new cases eight are from Ajmer, five each from Jhalawar and Jodhpur, four from Kota, two from Dholpur and one from Dungarpur.

493 Covid-19 positive patients have recovered from the disease while 198 have been discharged.

Jaipur continues to remain the worst-affected with 777 cases, followed by Jodhpur with 321 coronavirus cases.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), rajasthan coronavirus update

