Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 | Last Update : 10:08 PM IST

32nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

25,029

581

Recovered

5,729

233

Deaths

794

13

Maharashtra6817957301 Gujarat2815265127 Delhi251485753 Rajasthan206149333 Madhya Pradesh194528199 Tamil Nadu182196023 Uttar Pradesh177824826 Andhra Pradesh101617131 Telangana98329125 West Bengal57110318 Karnataka50015818 Jammu and Kashmir4941126 Kerala4583384 Punjab3097217 Haryana2801863 Bihar239442 Odisha94331 Jharkhand6383 Uttarakhand48250 Himachal Pradesh40182 Chhatisgarh37320 Assam36191 Chandigarh28150 Meghalaya1201 Puducherry840 Goa770 Manipur220 Tripura220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Here be hope: We had the lowest daily growth of corona cases today

THE ASIAN AGE. | ASIAN AGE WEB DESK
Published : Apr 25, 2020, 9:10 pm IST
Updated : Apr 25, 2020, 9:10 pm IST

But then the death toll increase of 58 was the highest daily increase

Health staff and policemen move into a coronavirus hotspot area in Allahabad to conduct testing for the coronavirus on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP)
 Health staff and policemen move into a coronavirus hotspot area in Allahabad to conduct testing for the coronavirus on Saturday, April 25, 2020. (AP)

New Delhi: From Friday evening to Saturday evening, the death toll due to COVID-19 increased by 58. If you went by the figures released by the Union Health Ministry, this is the highest increase for a 24-hour period. The figure lent a darker tinge to the official numbers released by the Union government, (which tend to lag those released by the states).

So the case count as per the rashtra sarkari figures is 779 deaths and 24,942 corona positives at 8 pm in the evening.

But then, there's so much data floating about on the coronavirus pandemic that you could draw the conclusion you wanted depending on what your mood of the moment was.

So here be hope: The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 9.1 days as of now. From 8 am Friday to 8 am Saturday, India recorded 6 per cent growth in new cases, which is the lowest daily growth rate recorded since the country crossed 100 cases, the government said.

This figure was one of the many considered at the 13th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19, chaired by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

The GOM was briefed on state-wise details soured from dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, along with the adequacy of isolation beds and wards, PPE kits, N95 masks, drugs, ventilators and oxygen cylinders, among others, the health ministry said.

Here's some of what was told to the GoM:

*  The average doubling rate of the country is 9.1 days as of now.

* Some 5,062 people have been cured so far, giving us a recovery rate of 20.66 per cent, which is better than many other countries.

* The death rate is at 3.1 per cent.

* Domestic manufacture of PPE kits and masks has begun.

* There are 104 domestic manufacturers of PPE and three of N95 masks in the country.

* More than one lakh PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured every day in the country.

* Around 92,000 NGOs, self-help groups (SHGs) and civil society organisations are working and contributing by providing food to migrant workers across the country.

Tags: coronavirus death rate, coronavirus doubling

Latest From India

In Bengaluru on Saturday 25 April 2020, workers engaged by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited resumed work to dismantle the Jayadeva Circle Flyover to make way for the Namma Metro Rail network. (Asian Age Photo: Satish B)

Karnataka reaches 500 but is too nervous to exhale

Health staff screen women for influenza-like symptoms of coronavirus infection. (DC Photo: Satish B)

Karnataka begins trials of plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients

Medics interact with a patient at a help desk set up in view of the coronavirus pandemic at the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad (PTI)

Formulate a national plan for handling coronavirus crisis: Cong to govt

Representational image (PTI)

Tripura govt orders probe into misuse of funds in procuring Covid-19 test kits

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham