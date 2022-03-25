Friday, Mar 25, 2022 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Mar 2022  India, China foreign ministers hold talks
India, All India

India, China foreign ministers hold talks

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2022, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2022, 12:56 pm IST

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

Ahead of the talks, Jaishankar tweeted, "Greeted Chinese FM Wang Yi at Hyderabad House. Our discussions commence shortly."

 

It was the first public comment by India on Wang's visit.

The Chinese foreign minister arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began nearly two years ago. 

Tags: chinese foreign minister wang yi, wang yi india visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Calcutta High Court (ANI)

Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

India reports 1,685 new COVID-19 cases, 83 fatalities

The petrol and diesel in Delhi will cost Rs 97.81 per litre and Rs 89.07 per litre respectively today. (PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked, third increase in four days

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi speaks at the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation, at the Parliament House in Islamabad, Pakistan (AFP)

Chinese foreign minister lands for tense India tour

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham