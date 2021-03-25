Thursday, Mar 25, 2021 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Mar 2021  Three soldiers dead, 5 injured as their vehicle overturns, catches fire in Rajasthan
PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2021, 11:13 am IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2021, 11:13 am IST

Jaipur: Three soldiers were killed and another five injured on Thursday when the Army vehicle they were travelling in overturned and caught fire in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, police said.

The accident occurred in Rajiyasar area in the early hours of Thursday, they said.

 

"The Gypsy overturned and caught fire. Five injured soldiers managed to come out of the vehicle but three were trapped inside it and died," Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Tiwari said.

The injured are being treated at a hospital, the SHO said.

