Retired SSC officers can use military ranks

The demand for use of military ranks by Short Service Commission (SSC) officers after release from service has been pending since 1983.— Representational image/AFP

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has decided to allow the retired Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of the Indian Army to use military ranks.

The Short Service Commission (SSC) officers, after completion of their mandated terms and conditions of service, were not authorised to use the military ranks. This had been causing dissatisfaction and discontentment among the SSC officers who serve under the same service conditions and face similar hardships as Permanent Commission officers with similar service profile.

“This decision of the government will not only remove dissatisfaction and discontentment among the retired SSC officers, but will serve as a big boost to the young aspirants,” said defence ministry in a statement on Wednesday. It said that this decision will act as morale booster for the existing SSC officers.

The SSC officers form the backbone of the support cadre of the Army. They serve for a period of 10-14 years to make up the deficiency of young officers in units.

There have been several attempts of making the SSC attractive. Permission to allow use of military ranks by these officers has been one of their major demands. Unlike in the past when SSC officers used to serve for a period of five years, now they serve for a tenure of 10 years, further extendable by four years. The SSC officers provide a support cadre to the officers’ cadre of the Army and has been created primarily to provide young officers to the units.