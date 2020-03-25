Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 03:38 PM IST

India, All India

Ram idol moved to temporary structure ahead of temple construction

PTI
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 12:34 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 12:34 pm IST

The Ram Lalla idol was placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure

PTI file
 PTI file

Ayodhya: The Ram Lalla idol here was shifted to a temporary new location on early Wednesday morning in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, clearing the site to allow construction of a Ram temple.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed on a 9.5-kg silver throne in the new structure where the idol would remain till the construction of the Ram temple is completed on the site, allotted for it by the Supreme Court in a landmark verdict in November.

After the idol was placed, the chief minister offered special prayers in the presence of Ram Mandir Trust Secretary Champat Rai.

Adityanath in his personal capacity also donated Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the Ram temple.

The local administration did not allow people to gather on the occasion as a lockdown has been imposed across the country to check the spread of the coronavirus.

A few senior leaders of RSS and VHP were present on the occasion.

Tags: ayodhya case, ayodhya temple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ayodhya

Related Stories

Latest From India

The Guwahati Medcal College and Hospital.

Mizoram reports second corona positive case in the Northeast

Congress President Sonia Gandhi

Sonia urges PM to announce sops for construction workers

Former Jammu&Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released from detention on March 24, 2002. (AA Photo: Habib Naqash)

Omar Abdullah: It's callous and cruel to keep Mehbooba Mufti in detention

Representational image (PTI)

States should earmark hospitals to deal with Covid-19: Cabinet secretary

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham