Wednesday, Mar 25, 2020 | Last Update : 11:45 PM IST

India, All India

India accused of not releasing right numbers of death rate estimate

THE ASIAN AGE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published : Mar 25, 2020, 10:42 pm IST
Updated : Mar 25, 2020, 10:42 pm IST

Obscurity regarding the epicentre of the disease to avoid stigma slows down identifying further spread of the virus

Representational Image. (AFP)
 Representational Image. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The estimate of case fatality rate due to the coronavirus disease Covid-19 is 4.32 per cent worldwide. Comparing this to the Indian scenario, the central government has been accused of not releasing the right numbers to estimate the death rate.

The number of coronavirus-positive cases till March 24 was 451 and confirmed deaths by the government, nine.

To estimate deaths it is important to identify the epicentre of the disease. This is not being declared to avoid stigma and creating panic among the people.

Dr K K Aggarwal, former president of Indian Medical Association, who has assessed the situation, explained, “The epicentre of the disease will determine the rate of death which is estimated to be 0.1 per cent. The cases have doubled in seven days. If there are 500 cases on March 24, it will double to 1,000 cases in seven days.

Further adding, he said “Of these 3 per cent will require ventilator support. There will be 15 per cent who can get serious and will need attention. Eighty per cent of people will get mild infections. This analysis is based on disease rate in China. Given the trend, it is important that lock down measures be taken seriously and people adhere to them if they do not want to fall sick.”

“The actual effect of the lockdown will be seen only after five days, and people have to cooperate with authorities and stay at home,” he said. Death rates can be expected to be low only after proper quarantine of 14 days is followed.

Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, dr k k aggarwal, coronavirus fatality, death rate, indian data
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik. (PTI)

Odisha’s corona warriors to get four months’ salary in advance

Customers stand within well-marked areas to maintain social distance as they wait outside a grocery on day one of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on March 25, 2020. (PTI)

First two corona+ patients in Maharashtra go home recovered

Representational Image. (PTI)

Chirag Paswan donates 1 crore from MPLADs for corona fight

Prime Minister Modi interacts with citizens of Varanasi amid nationwide lockdown, in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI photo

PM Modi asks Varanasi people not to believe corona rumours

MOST POPULAR

1

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

2

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

3

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

4

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

5

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham