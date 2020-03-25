Congress demands implementation of Nyay scheme to tide over corona distress

Opposition party proposes Rs 7500 cash transfer into every Jan Dhan, Kisan account

New Delhi: As the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed by the central government, the Congress on Wednesday demanded that the Nyay Yojna – a minimum income guarantee scheme promised by it before last year’s Lok Sabha election -- be implemented across the country.

The party said as promised in the Nyay scheme formulated by it, a cash transfer of Rs 7,500 should be done into every Jan Dhan, PM Kisan and pension account.

It also demanded distribution of free rations through the Public Distribution System.

The opposition party also demanded a relief package for farmers, adequate procurement and fair price for crops, and suspension of all due recoveries from farmers

“The need of the hour is to implement forthwith the ‘Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme (Nyay) mooted by Rahulji and Congress,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Twitter.

Dear PM,



Need of the hour is to implement forth with “Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme”(न्याय) mooted by Rahulji & Congress.



Pl transfer ₹7,500 to every Jan Dhan A/C, PM Kisan A/C & every Pension A/C to tide over nutrition needs of 21 days & give free PDS ration.

The NYAY scheme was said to be a brainchild of the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The party hoped it would win the election 2019 election.

Addressing prime minister Narendra Modi, Surjewala said the country had been given only four hours to prepare for a lockdown that has left people stranded on the roads.

The Congress leader questioned the PM over the plight of “millions of workers, who are stranded in cities away from home without food or money”.

Dear PM,



You gave only 4 hours to prepare for a 21 day #lockdown



Did you think of over 5 lakh Truck Drivers, who are now stranded on roads?



Did you think of millions of workers, who are stranded in cities away from home without food or money?



What should they do? https://t.co/x2ubYf2P9q — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 25, 2020

He also demanded a comprehensive package for daily-wagers, MGNREGA workers, factory workers, unorganised sector workers, fishermen and farm labourers.

He said: “The nation heard your two addresses of 50 minutes on COVID2019. India is stunned that you announced no relief for Daily Wagers, MNREGA Workers, Fishermen, Factory and Unorganised Workers, Farm labour & millions more. How will they & their families survive for 21 days?