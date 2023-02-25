Saturday, Feb 25, 2023 | Last Update : 11:33 AM IST

  India   All India  25 Feb 2023  The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait
India, All India

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait

BLOOMBERG
Published : Feb 25, 2023, 11:32 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2023, 11:32 am IST

Hundreds of people on the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ventured outside and snapped photos of the unusual flying object

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait (Representational image: PTI file image)
 The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait (Representational image: PTI file image)

About a year ago, locals on a strategic Indian island chain that sits closer to Singapore than New Delhi spotted an unusual object in the sky: a giant balloon similar to the one the US downed earlier this month.

At the time, nobody really knew what it was. As hundreds of people on the Andaman and Nicobar islands ventured outside and snapped photos of the unusual flying object that lit up social media, India’s defense establishment became alarmed.

The islands are close to India’s missile testing areas in the Bay of Bengal and sit near the Malacca Strait, a key bottleneck for supplies of energy and other goods to China and other North Asian nations.

Now, in the aftermath of the US shooting down a balloon it alleged was part of Chinese surveillance, Indian officials are revisiting the incident while developing protocols to improve their ability to detect similar threats and respond more quickly in the future, the officials said.

Unlike the US, which used a pricey Aim-9X Sidewinder missile to bring down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, India favors cheaper options such as fighter jets or heavy machine guns attached to transporter aircraft, the officials added.

The object had appeared suddenly over the island chain, slipping past numerous Indian radar systems on the way, multiple officials with knowledge of the matter said this week. Before authorities could determine the balloon’s origin and reach a decision on whether to bring it down, the object drifted southwest into the ocean, they said.

The Indian officials were reluctant to speculate on the origin of the balloon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is hosting the Group of 20 meetings this year, and is seeking to avoid stoking diplomatic rifts as it looks to make progress on goals such as alleviating the debt burden of developing nations.

Representatives of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the navy and the air force didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

The US-China balloon spat derailed a mini-thaw between the world’s two largest economies following President Joe Biden’s meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in November. Beijing has said the device was a civilian craft collecting weather data, and accused the US of overreacting by ordering a fighter jet to shoot it down.

The US is now analyzing debris that divers recovered from the sea off South Carolina. It has said the balloon is part of a yearslong surveillance program China has run and that similar aircraft have been deployed around the globe.

Images captured from the high altitude and slow-moving balloons could complement satellite imagery and help in better understanding the terrain, communication systems in use and soil quality of the areas, the people said.

Tags: andaman and nicobar islands, flying object, strategic indian island chain

Latest From India

Several Congress leaders raised slogans against the government while on the tarmac

Congress claims Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at his residence in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)

MHA sanctions Manish Sisodia's prosecution in snooping case

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

Bommai woos women with free bus passes

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Tuensang, Nagaland, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Hopeful that AFSPA will be removed from Nagaland in 3-4 years: Amit Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham