Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020 | Last Update : 05:03 AM IST

India, All India

Sunni Board accepts 5 acres, will build hospital & mosque

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Feb 25, 2020, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2020, 3:01 am IST

It also ordered that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque within Ayodhya.

Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)
 Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board on Monday said it will build a mosque as well as an Indo-Islamic research centre, a hospital and a library on the five-acre plot allotted to it following the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.

The decision to accept the land was taken at a board meeting here. “It has been decided at a meeting of the board to take the five-acre land given to us by the UP government,” board chairman Zufar Farooqui told reporters.

He said the board will set up a trust soon for the construction of the mosque.

Asked if whether the planned mosque would be named after the demolished Babri Masjid, Farooqui said, “It will be decided by the trust. The board has nothing to do with it.”

“Besides the mosque, there will be an Indo-Islamic research centre, a public library, a charitable hospital and other useful facilities on the land”, he said. He said the size of the mosque will be decided keeping in mind local needs. In a historic verdict in November on the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of construction of a temple. It also ordered that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque within Ayodhya.

The 16th-century Babri mosque that stood on the disputed site in Ayodhya was demolished in 1992 by karsevaks, claiming that originally there was a Ram temple at the same spot.

Soon after last year’s verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute, there were suggestions that the Sunni board should not accept an alternative plot.

There were also suggestions that instead of a mosque to replace the demolished Babri Masjid, the Muslim community should build a public facility, like a hospital, there.

The Sunni Waqf Board, however, made it clear that rejecting the site was not an option.

“Following the Supreme Court verdict, the Sunni Waqf Board does not have the choice of rejecting the five-acre alternative land for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya as it would amount to contempt of court,” Farooqui had said earlier.

Including Farooqui, the Sunni Waqf Board has eight members. Six of them attended the meeting. Based on the SC verdict, the Centre had asked the Uttar Pradesh
government to allot five acres of land to the Sunni Waqf Board. The UP Cabinet made the allotment after its meeting of February 5. The allotment letter is for a plot at Dhannipur village in Ayodhya’s Sohawal area, about 20 km from the district headquarters on the Ayodhya-Lucknow highway.

Tags: sunni central waqf board

Latest From India

A scene from the film festival

JDCA film fest on art and culture is now a biennial event

Conference of the Birds, presented by Wendy Jehlen’s Anikaya dance company during the NSD’s 21st International Theatre Festival, is a experience we all hope for when we enter a theatre, one that takes us on an emotional and visceral journey that can shift the imprints in our core.

Wendy Jehlen of Anikaya brings together some very skilled and powerful dancers

A quarantine officer in his 50s and a health ministry official in his 40s tested positive and are in hospital Japan’s health ministry said.

Two more Indians test positive on Japan ship

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia irked by hype over ‘meeting’

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

2

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

3

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

4

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

5

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham