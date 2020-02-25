Schools in Valley reopen after seven long months

Srinagar’s Delhi Public School resumed class work for students from Class 1 to 10 on February 17, said a parent.

SRINAGAR: Schools in Kashmir Valley and the ‘winter zone’ of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Jammu division reopened on Monday after winter break but in effect after seven long months, bringing smiles on the faces of students, teachers and parents alike.

The Centre had days before stripping J&K of its special status and splitting it up into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions across the erstwhile state “as a precautionary measure”.

Though the authorities announced the reopening of schools up to higher secondary level in a phased manner later and, in fact, teachers and other staff also started reporting to duty, a vast majority of parents refu-sed to send their wards to these for a variety of reasons, including apprehensions over their safety. The life in the Valley had remained disrupted for about four months over the contentious August 5 move during which board examinations were conducted in challenging circumstances.

In December, the authorities announced 12-week winter vacations in schools. Subsequently, colleges, universities and various other professional institutions were also formally closed for long winter break.

Director, school education (Kashmir) Mohammad Younis Malik said that government as well as private schools reopened on Monday after winter break. However, some private schools in the Valley had reopened last week. Srinagar’s Delhi Public School resumed class work for students from Class 1 to 10 on February 17, said a parent.

After visiting various schools in south and central Kashmir, Mr Malik expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements put in place for the resumption of academic activities in these institutions.