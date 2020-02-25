Tuesday, Feb 25, 2020 | Last Update : 05:03 AM IST

India, All India

Schools in Valley reopen after seven long months

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Feb 25, 2020, 2:46 am IST
Updated : Feb 25, 2020, 2:46 am IST

Srinagar’s Delhi Public School resumed class work for students from Class 1 to 10 on February 17, said a parent.

Students return to school in Kashmir on Monday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)
 Students return to school in Kashmir on Monday. (Photo: H.U. Naqash)

SRINAGAR: Schools in Kashmir Valley and the ‘winter zone’ of Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Jammu division reopened on Monday after winter break but in effect after seven long months, bringing smiles on the faces of students, teachers and parents alike.

The Centre had days before stripping J&K of its special status and splitting it up into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019, ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions across the erstwhile state “as a precautionary measure”.

 Though the authorities announced the reopening of schools up to higher secondary level in a phased manner later and, in fact, teachers and other staff also started reporting to duty, a vast majority of parents refu-sed to send their wards to these for a variety of reasons, including apprehensions over their safety. The life in the Valley had remained disrupted for about four months over the contentious August 5 move during which board examinations were conducted in challenging circumstances.

In December, the authorities announced 12-week winter vacations in schools. Subsequently, colleges, universities and various other professional institutions were also formally closed for long winter break.

Director, school education (Kashmir) Mohammad Younis Malik said that government as well as private schools reopened on Monday after winter break. However, some private schools in the Valley had reopened last week. Srinagar’s Delhi Public School resumed class work for students from Class 1 to 10 on February 17, said a parent.

After visiting various schools in south and central Kashmir, Mr Malik expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements put in place for the resumption of academic activities in these institutions.

Tags: kashmir valley, mohammad younis malik

Latest From India

A scene from the film festival

JDCA film fest on art and culture is now a biennial event

Conference of the Birds, presented by Wendy Jehlen’s Anikaya dance company during the NSD’s 21st International Theatre Festival, is a experience we all hope for when we enter a theatre, one that takes us on an emotional and visceral journey that can shift the imprints in our core.

Wendy Jehlen of Anikaya brings together some very skilled and powerful dancers

Supreme Court of India (ANI photo)

Sunni Board accepts 5 acres, will build hospital & mosque

A quarantine officer in his 50s and a health ministry official in his 40s tested positive and are in hospital Japan’s health ministry said.

Two more Indians test positive on Japan ship

MOST POPULAR

1

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

2

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

3

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

4

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

5

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham