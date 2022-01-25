Mandaviya to hold COVID review meeting with health ministers of 9 states, UTs today

Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

These states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI File photo)
 Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (ANI File photo)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will interact virtually with the health ministers of nine states and union territories over the COVID-19 situation at 10:30 am today, the official sources informed ANI.

According to sources, these states and UTs include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

 

Earlier, Union Health Minister had interacted with the Health Ministers and Principal Secretaries of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu.

