Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022 | Last Update : 05:13 AM IST

  India   All India  25 Jan 2022  Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of Republic Day
India, All India

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of Republic Day

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Jan 25, 2022, 12:34 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2022, 12:34 am IST

The BSF is tasked to guard the 198-km stretch of the India-Pakistan border in Jammu region

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at international border ahead of the Republic Day, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)
  Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stand guard at international border ahead of the Republic Day, in Jammu, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

SRINAGAR: While security has been heightened further across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday that its men are on high alert along the border with Pakistan in Jammu region to foil any “misadventure” by “anti-India forces and enemies of peace”.

The BSF is tasked to guard the 198-km stretch of the India-Pakistan border in Jammu region. Being part of the 2,912 km India-Pakistan border from Gujarat to J&K, it starts at Paharpur in Kathua district and ends at Chicken’s Neck corridor in Akhnoor sector where the Line of Control begins. In India, this 198-km stretch of the borderline is called International Border (IB) but is known as “Working Boundary” in Pakistan as it passes through a “disputed region”. In public parlance it is often referred to as ‘Sialkot-Jammu border’, however.

 

The BSF said that it has sounded a high alert along the IB in Jammu region on the eve of RD keeping in view the present security scenario and intelligence inputs. "BSF is carrying out extensive anti-tunnelling drive, special patrolling and depth area domination despite extremely hostile weather conditions," a statement issued by it in the winter capital said. It added that apart from strengthening the border domination the mobilisation of troops has taken place in the frontier.

The statement said that regular monitoring of “suspicious activities of counterpart”, an obvious reference to Pakistan Rangers, is being carried out through surveillance equipment. “A joint patrolling and exercise are also being conducted along with the Army, CRPF and (J&K) State Police to scuttle any nefarious attempts of anti-national elements," the statement said.

 

A BSF spokesman added that its men deployed along the IB in Jammu region have been “quite successful and consistent” in foiling attempts made from across the border to push in weapons and narcotic drugs by “eliminating intruders, seizing huge caches of arms and ammunition, narcotics and detecting tunnels in past one year”. He assured that the BJP Jammu range “has always been committed to border management with a humane face and relentless zeal and vigour."

In Srinagar, Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said that all requisite security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful conduct of RD celebrations in the Valley’s all ten districts.

 

“J&K police, the Army and the CRPF have been conducting security drills including area domination, drone surveillance in Srinagar and other district headquarters for the past one week. All sensitive areas have been covered and we will ensure a peaceful Republic Day in Srinagar and all other district headquarters,” he told reporters here on the side-lines of a full-dress rehearsal of the RD parade.

The main RD function and ceremonial parade in J&K is scheduled to be held in Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium at which Lieutenant Governor, Manor Sinha, will unfurl the Tricolour and take salute.

 

Tags: border security force (bsf), 2022 republic day, india-pakistan border

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees, through video conferencing, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI)

PM tells kids, go ‘vocal for local’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda and Punjab Lok Congress President Captain Amarinder Singh during a meeting ahead of Punjab polls 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Punjab seat sharing: BJP to contest on 65 seats, PLC on 37, SAD (Sanyukt) on 15

Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear on Tuesday a petition which has sought quashing of the Centre's alleged decision by which 5,789 entities lost their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration. (Photo:PTI)

FCRA registration: SC to hear plea against Centre's decision on Tuesday

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in Glasgow. (PTI Photo)

Israeli PM likely to visit India as two nations celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham