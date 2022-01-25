Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022 | Last Update : 03:29 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Jan 2022  20 Indian fishermen repatriated after four years via Attari-Wagah border
India, All India

20 Indian fishermen repatriated after four years via Attari-Wagah border

ANI
Published : Jan 25, 2022, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2022, 12:58 pm IST

Another fisherman, Bhavesh urged the government to bring back more such prisoners stuck there in Pakistan

The fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years. (ANI Photo)
 The fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years. (ANI Photo)

Amritsar: As many as 20 Indian fishermen who had mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017 were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday, said Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh.

The fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years.

 

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "20 Indian fishermen repatriated by Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. They mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017, due to the lack of navigation, and were held captive in Karachi's Landhi jail for 4 years."

Sunil, one of the fishermen to have come back to India thanked the Indian government and the soldiers for bringing him back to the country after four years.

"I was there in the water. They came and caught me and took me away to Karachi. I was released by our government and am thankful to them and our soldiers who brought me back to my country. I have lived there for four years," he said.

 

Another fisherman, Bhavesh urged the government to bring back more such prisoners stuck there in Pakistan.

"I was released after four years. I request the Indian government to bring more of our prisoners back to the country who are stuck in Pakistan. I was kept in Landhi jail in Karachi," he told ANI.

Tags: indian fishermen, attari-wagah border
Location: India, Punjab

Latest From India

Indian Air Force choppers fly in a formation during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

R-Day parade to witness fly-past of 75 aircraft, display of 10 scrolls for first time

The survey said 81 per cent of people trust the transparency of the current voting process. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

86 per cent Indians want voting to be made compulsory: Survey

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court notice on PIL against freebies by political parties during polls

Niraj Bishnoi, alleged creator of the Bulli Bai app. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Police opposes bail plea of Bulli Bai app creator Niraj Bishnoi

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham