20 Indian fishermen repatriated after four years via Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar: As many as 20 Indian fishermen who had mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017 were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday, said Protocol Officer Arunpal Singh.

The fishermen were kept in Karachi's Landhi jail for four years.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "20 Indian fishermen repatriated by Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. They mistakenly entered the Pakistan territory in 2017, due to the lack of navigation, and were held captive in Karachi's Landhi jail for 4 years."

Sunil, one of the fishermen to have come back to India thanked the Indian government and the soldiers for bringing him back to the country after four years.

"I was there in the water. They came and caught me and took me away to Karachi. I was released by our government and am thankful to them and our soldiers who brought me back to my country. I have lived there for four years," he said.

Another fisherman, Bhavesh urged the government to bring back more such prisoners stuck there in Pakistan.

"I was released after four years. I request the Indian government to bring more of our prisoners back to the country who are stuck in Pakistan. I was kept in Landhi jail in Karachi," he told ANI.