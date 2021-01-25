Monday, Jan 25, 2021 | Last Update : 03:19 PM IST

  India   All India  25 Jan 2021  Indian, Chinese troops came face-to-face in Sikkim's Naku La last week: Reports
India, All India

Indian, Chinese troops came face-to-face in Sikkim's Naku La last week: Reports

PTI
Published : Jan 25, 2021, 12:53 pm IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2021, 12:53 pm IST

Chinese troops attempted to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC but were stopped by the Indian military personnel, sources said

Naku La was the same site where the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a fierce face-off on May 9 last year following a violent clash between the two sides in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh that has triggered the nearly nine-month-long military standoff. (PTI File)
  Naku La was the same site where the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a fierce face-off on May 9 last year following a violent clash between the two sides in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh that has triggered the nearly nine-month-long military standoff. (PTI File)

New Delhi: Indian and Chinese troops came face-to-face at Naku La in North Sikkim last week amid the tense border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said on Monday.

They said the Chinese troops attempted to transgress into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but were stopped by the Indian military personnel. It is learnt that a brawl broke out when the Indian troops stopped the Chinese soldiers. However, there was no official word on the incident yet.

 

Naku La was the same site where the Indian and Chinese troops had engaged in a fierce face-off on May 9 last year following a violent clash between the two sides in Pangong lake area in eastern Ladakh that has triggered the nearly nine-month-long military standoff.

The Indian and Chinese armies on Sunday held another round of Corps Commander-level talks with an aim to move forward on disengagement of troops from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Tags: india china face off, sikkim, naku la, india china talks

Latest From India

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. (ANI)

EC to soon begin mock trials for remote voting: CEC

Jayati Ghosh (Photo credit : Wikipedia)

Jayati Ghosh named by UN to high-level advisory board on economic, social affairs

'Everyone who has recovered from Covid-19 must get themselves tested for diabetes and have a thorough examination of their lungs after six months, which appears to be the threshold for these two diseases to begin manifesting in the survivors',says doctors. (Representational Photo)

Govt claims Covid not fatal but docs worried

Addressing a public meeting to commemorate the completion of one year of the Bodo Accord, Shah asked the people to elect a BJP government in Assam for speedy development of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). (Photo:PTI)

Bodo pact marked end of Assam insurgency: Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham