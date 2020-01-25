Saturday, Jan 25, 2020 | Last Update : 06:15 AM IST

India, All India

Brazilian President to meet PM Modi today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 25, 2020, 4:18 am IST
Updated : Jan 25, 2020, 4:18 am IST

MEA secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh had also pointed out that India is “giving great importance to engaging with Brazil and its leaders”.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar watches a classical dance upon his arrival at the Air Force Station in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: AP)
 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonar watches a classical dance upon his arrival at the Air Force Station in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro reached India on Friday on a four-day visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and be the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade this year on Sunday. He was received at the airport by minister of state for external affairs V. Mualeedharan. A total of 15 agreements are set to be inked between the two countries on Saturday. These will be in the spheres of investment cooperation, social security, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, bio-energy, culture, cyber security, health and medicine, traditional systems of medicine, geology and mineral resources, oil and natural gas, scientific and technological cooperation, and animal husbandry and dairy production.  

“Heartiest welcome to our Hon’ble guest HE Mr @jairbolsonaro, President of Brazil, on behalf of the Government and People of India,” Mr Muraleedharan tweeted.

“A special welcome to our Chief Guest for the 71st Republic Day. @MOS_MEA greeted the Brazilian President @jairbolsonaro on his State Visit to India. Both countries are closely working together to channelise commonalties into a solid foundation for future cooperation,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In a significant move, India had on Thursday praised the Brazilian President and had described him as “an elected leader from a democratic country” who is “committed” to strengthening the strategic ties between the two nations.

At a special briefing on Thursday, MEA secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh had also pointed out that India is “giving great importance to engaging with Brazil and its leaders”.

She had also said that during the visit, India and Brazil would discuss the menace of terrorism as well as other issues of both regional and global importance.

She had also added that both countries have been in discussions over their common quest to become permanent members of the UNSC.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the MEA had said, “President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be paying a state visit to India from January 24-27 at the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.”

President Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26. He will be accompanied by seven ministers, chairman of brazil-india friendship group in the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.”

Tags: jair messias bolsonaro, narendra modi

Latest From India

Arvind Kejriwal

Kejri to woo Poorvanchalis with freebies, Bhojpuri song

Kapil Mishra

EC orders FIR against Kapil Mishra for Pak jibe

According to statistics of Singapore Tourism Board, India is the 3rd most important tourism market for Singapore, after China and Indonesia.

Singapore targets Indian students, techies

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya calls poha Bangladeshi food

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band 4 killer? HUAWEI Band 4 launched with exquisite style and cheaper price

2

The wait for the powerful ‘Lite’ version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is finally over!

3

Motorola Razr shock reappearance ahead of Samsung Flip Z launch

4

Horrible news for Apple as upcoming power-packed iPhone design exposed

5

iPhone XS prices slashed to Rs 49,999; grab it now while stocks last

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham