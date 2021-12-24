Friday, Dec 24, 2021 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Dec 2021  2021: An year of record trade amid frozen India-China ties over Ladakh chill
India, All India

2021: An year of record trade amid frozen India-China ties over Ladakh chill

PTI
Published : Dec 24, 2021, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2021, 12:23 pm IST

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the mountainous sector

According to last month's data from China's General Administration of Customs (GAC), the India-China bilateral trade totalled USD 114.263 billion, up 46.4 per cent year-on-year from January to November 2021. (PTI Photo)
 According to last month's data from China's General Administration of Customs (GAC), the India-China bilateral trade totalled USD 114.263 billion, up 46.4 per cent year-on-year from January to November 2021. (PTI Photo)

Beijing: India and China achieved a major milestone this year when their bilateral trade crossed the landmark figure of USD 100 billion but it did not generate any fanfare in both capitals as the two Asian giants are going through a "particularly bad patch" in their relations due to a set of actions by Beijing in violation of agreements that led to the military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Starting with a modest USD 1.83 billion in 2001, the bilateral trade crossed USD 100 billion-mark in the first 11 months this year, a significant milestone for which the two countries carried out campaigns to boost trade and build it as a major stakeholder to improve the relations between two nations, whose ties otherwise remained frosty over the festering boundary dispute and strategic rivalry.

 

According to last month's data from China's General Administration of Customs (GAC), the India-China bilateral trade totalled USD 114.263 billion, up 46.4 per cent year-on-year from January to November 2021.

India's exports to China reached USD 26.358 billion, up 38.5 per cent year-on-year and India's imports from China amounted to USD 87.905 billion, up 49.00 per cent.

However, while the bilateral trade crossed the USD 100 billion mark, the trade deficit for the 11 months, which is of India's major concern all along, stood at USD 61.547 billion, up 53.49 per cent year on year.

India's concerns over the trade deficit notwithstanding, the landmark record virtually went without any fanfare as the bilateral relations remained frosty over the lingering military standoff in eastern Ladakh.

 

The border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February.

The two sides held the 12th round of talks on July 31. Days later, the two armies completed the disengagement process in Gogra, which was seen as a significant forward movement towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region.

 

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the mountainous sector.

What was stated to be a silver lining in this conflict, both sides remained engaged at the Foreign Ministers level to the top military commanders besides through the WMCC (Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination) to keep the tensions under control.

The Ladakh standoff completely stalled the relations on all fronts except trade.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a panel discussion in Singapore in November said that India and China are going through a "particularly bad patch" in their ties because Beijing has taken a set of actions in violation of agreements for which it still doesn't have a "credible explanation".

 

"We are going through a particularly bad patch in our relationship because they have taken a set of actions in violation of agreements for which they still don't have a credible explanation and that indicates some rethink about where they want to take our relationship, but that's for them to answer," he said, in an apparent reference to the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Also, former Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri, who in his virtual farewell call on Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on December 6 said challenges had overpowered vast opportunities in Sino-India ties.

"Our relations comprised both opportunities and challenges, and even though certain challenges since last year had overpowered the vast opportunities in the relationship, Misri told Wang, apparently referring to the Ladakh standoff which posed a major obstacle for the ties.

 

For Misri, who took charge as India's envoy to Beijing in January in 2019, the posting turned out to be the toughest diplomatic challenge as the two countries came out of the Doklam standoff in 2017 with first informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan in 2018 followed by the second one in Chennai in 2019 with a wide development agenda. However, bilateral ties suffered with the eastern Ladakh standoff.

In his informal chat with the media before he left for New Delhi, Misri recalled how the Chennai summit held high hopes and highlighted two significant initiatives Modi and Xi had agreed to implement.

 

The two countries had decided to establish a High-Level Economic and Trade Dialogue (HETD) mechanism which was to be headed by the Vice Premier of China and Finance Minister of India.

It was expected to look into all issues related to bilateral trade and business cooperation including India's concerns related to the trade deficit.

China had set up such a high-level mechanism only with the US to improve trade ties.

Also, the two leaders decided to designate 2020 as the Year of India-China Cultural and People to People Exchanges and the two countries chalked out an elaborate schedule of 70 events to deepen exchanges at all levels including between their legislatures, political parties, cultural and youth organisations and militaries.

 

Sadly, due to the chill in bilateral ties following the eastern Ladakh standoff, both the initiatives failed to take off. While the HETD has not met so far, the two countries have not held a single programme of the 70 events planned.

Highlighting China's stand on the current state of ties, Wang in his meeting with Misri said that without mutual trust, it is difficult to bring the two sides together, even if there are no mountains in the way.

"China and India should become partners and friends and should not be a threat to each other, he said.

Observers say the Doklam and Ladakh standoffs warrant a fundamental reset of the India-China relations with a new paradigm and strategic framework to rebuild the ties.

 

On the domestic front, the high-profile conclave of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) in November adopted a landmark resolution of the party's major achievements in the last 100 years besides clearing the decks for a record third term for President Xi next year and perhaps beyond.

The "landmark resolution" - the only third of its kind in the party's 100-year history after one issued under party founder Mao Zedong and his successor Deng Xiaoping - was reviewed and adopted at the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee.

Tags: india-china, india-china border, india-china relations

Latest From India

Nalini Sriharan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. (PTI Photo)

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Nalini Sriharan to be released today

People wearing face mask as a precaution against coronavirus shop for the Christmas, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India records 122 new cases of Omicron, highest so far; tally stand at 358

Women attendees listen and cheer during the launch of women-centric initiatives formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi during an event held at the parade ground near the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati, in Allahabad. (Photo: AFP)

Allahabad High Court urges Centre to stop political rallies in election-bound states

Police inspect the site of an explosion at the District Court complex, in Ludhiana. (Photo: PTI)

One dead, six injured in Ludhiana court blast; CM says anti-national forces at work

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham