Senior diplomat Shringla to be new foreign secy

Shringla will take over as foreign secretary on January 29.

New Delhi: India’s ambassador in the United States and senior career diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla was on Monday appointed as the next foreign secretary by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet(ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1984 batch, Mr Shringla will succeed the current foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale who will complete his two-year term in the post next month on January 28, 2020. Mr Shringla will take over as foreign secretary on January 29.

The appointment order of the government said, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet(ACC) has approved the appointment of Mr Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IFS: 1984 (batch)), ambassador inWashington DC as foreign secretary with effect from January 29, 2020, upon completion of the two year-term of Mr Vijay Keshav Gokhale as foreign secretary on January 28, 2020.”

“In the course of a diplomatic career spanning 35 years, ambassador Shringla has held a variety of positions in New Delhi and abroad. Ambassador Shringla assumed charge as ambassador to the United States on January 9 this year. He had earlier served as high commissioner of India to Bangladesh and ambassador of India to Thailand.  He has also served in France (Unesco); USA (UN, New York); Vietnam (Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City); Israel and South Africa (Durban),” an official said.

“Ambassador Shringla has served in the ministry of external affairs, New Delhi as joint secretary (director general) responsible for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and the Maldives.

