Tuesday, Dec 24, 2019 | Last Update : 03:42 AM IST

India, All India

‘Dozens of countries keen to buy BrahMos’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Dec 24, 2019, 2:25 am IST
Updated : Dec 24, 2019, 2:25 am IST

Babushkin also said Russia has independent strategic ties with both India and China and that the two relationships are independent of each other.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Roman Babushkin said, “Not only Philippines but dozens of countries are interested”. (Photo: ANI)
 Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Roman Babushkin said, “Not only Philippines but dozens of countries are interested”. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Top Russian diplomats on Monday said “dozens of countries”,  including the Philippines have expressed interest in acquiring the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile — developed jointly by both India and Russia — but that there are several “considerations” involved before granting permission for the sale including “political and economic” factors.

In response to a question about reported interest by the Philippines to acquire the290 km-range missile at an interaction with reporters at the Russian Embassy, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Roman Babushkin said, “Not only Philippines but dozens of countries are interested”.

He added that there are many factors like “political, economic and technical” to be taken into account first before the green signal for sale is given and that “no decision has been taken” on sale to any third country.

Mr Babushkin also said Russia has independent strategic ties with both India and China and that the two relationships are independent of each other. But the Russian Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM)  Babushkin clarified, “There is no military alliance with China. We (Russia) don't plan to create one.”

Tags: brahmos missile

Latest From India

Gender remains a critically important but largely ignored lens to view development issues across the world. Gender inequality is not only a pressing moral and social issue but also a critical economic challenge. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Gender gap: Build core competencies of women

Migratory birds are arriving in many areas of the country — it is the regular seasonal movement. Their migration from one place to another is not limited to food only, but the entire ecosystem is connected to it.

Migratory birds are at risk in Rajasthan: Time to act now

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

Video on ‘air row’ involving Pragya surfaces

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Senior diplomat Shringla to be new foreign secy

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham