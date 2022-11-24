Thursday, Nov 24, 2022 | Last Update : 07:53 PM IST

  India   All India  24 Nov 2022  BJP committed to bring UCC once democratic discussions are over: Shah
India, All India

BJP committed to bring UCC once democratic discussions are over: Shah

PTI
Published : Nov 24, 2022, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Nov 24, 2022, 1:29 pm IST

Shah said Uniform Civil Code is the BJP's promise to the people of this country from the Jan Sangh days

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (AFP)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (AFP)

New Delhi: The BJP is committed to bring the Uniform Civil Code after all democratic debates and discussions are concluded, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

When asked about the UCC, Shah said it is the BJP's promise to the people of this country from the Jan Sangh days.

"Not only the BJP, the Constituent Assembly had also advised the Parliament and states to bring UCC at an opportune time, because for any secular country, laws should not be on the basis of religion. If nation and state are secular, how can laws be based on religion? For every believer, there should be one law passed by Parliament or the state Assemblies," Shah said during Times Summit.

Over a period of time, this commitment of the Constituent Assembly was forgotten, the home minister claimed.

"Except the BJP, no other party is in favour of the Uniform Civil Code. In a democracy, healthy debate is a necessity. There is a need for open and healthy debate on the issue," he said.

The Home Ministry said in three BJP ruled states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, a panel under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court and High Court chief justices has been formed where people of different faith are putting forth their views.

"We will take action on the basis of recommendations coming after this exercise. The BJP is committed to bring UCC once all democratic discussions are over," he said.

Tags: uniform civil code (ucc), amit shah, amit shah on uniform civil code
Location: India, Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

